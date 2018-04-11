Home
Scam gone wrong, scammers call on-duty officer

Scam gone wrong, scammers call on-duty officer

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Scammers hoping to cash in called the wrong person yesterday.

According to Medford Police Department, an on-duty officer received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS. The scammer demanded the officer pay for some pre-paid gift cards then threatened to arrest her if she didn’t.

“You know it just goes to show that nobody is immune to these scam calls which are occurring multiple times a day,” said Lt. Mike Budreau. “It’s not uncommon for our officers on-duty to get these calls which actually occurred yesterday as well.”

The officer handled the situation and calmly explained she’d be waiting for them in a squad car and would be wearing a uniform.

Budreau pointed out that a lot of the scams have a consistent theme to them.

“The scams are really consistent and they usually have a lot of the same things in common,” he said. “There’s usually a sense of urgency, there is some type of threat of arrest or somebody getting hurt or something like that or closing down a store.”

Police want to keep reminding the community about these types of scams so no one ends up losing money.

 

Miles Furuichi

NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.

Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics