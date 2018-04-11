Scam gone wrong, scammers call on-duty officer

MEDFORD, Ore. — Scammers hoping to cash in called the wrong person yesterday.
According to Medford Police Department, an on-duty officer received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS. The scammer demanded the officer pay for some pre-paid gift cards then threatened to arrest her if she didn’t.
“You know it just goes to show that nobody is immune to these scam calls which are occurring multiple times a day,” said Lt. Mike Budreau. “It’s not uncommon for our officers on-duty to get these calls which actually occurred yesterday as well.”
The officer handled the situation and calmly explained she’d be waiting for them in a squad car and would be wearing a uniform.
Budreau pointed out that a lot of the scams have a consistent theme to them.
“The scams are really consistent and they usually have a lot of the same things in common,” he said. “There’s usually a sense of urgency, there is some type of threat of arrest or somebody getting hurt or something like that or closing down a store.”
Police want to keep reminding the community about these types of scams so no one ends up losing money.