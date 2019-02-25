Scammers posing as AllCare Health employees

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local healthcare coverage provider is warning customers about a new scam.
According to AllCare Health, scammers are posing as AllCare Health employees offering “debt consolidation.”
“We, AllCare Health, do not perform debt consolidation,” stated Josh Balloch, AllCare vice president. “These calls are not related to us, or any of our lines of business. We would like to caution our community members to be vigilant about verifying calls and avoid providing bank or personal information to callers.”
If you need to verify a call from AllCare, call (888) 460-0185.