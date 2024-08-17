power

Scheduled power outage for Montague residents on Sunday

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 17, 2024

powerMONTAGUE, Calif. – Several residents in Montague will experience a planned power outage this weekend.

According to the Montague Fire Department, the outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The department is offering up some tips on how residents can prepare:

  • Take inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity and plan for alternative power sources.
  • Have flashlights ready in different parts of your home.
  • Ensure cell phones and power banks are fully charged.
  • Think of other items your family may need like nonperishable food, water, blankets, or toys.
  • Open freezers and refrigerators only when necessary. Refrigerators can keep food cold for four hours; freezers can maintain temperature for two days.

More information can be found on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website.

