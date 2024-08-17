Scheduled power outage for Montague residents on Sunday

MONTAGUE, Calif. – Several residents in Montague will experience a planned power outage this weekend.

According to the Montague Fire Department, the outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The department is offering up some tips on how residents can prepare:

Take inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity and plan for alternative power sources.

Have flashlights ready in different parts of your home.

Ensure cell phones and power banks are fully charged.

Think of other items your family may need like nonperishable food, water, blankets, or toys.

Open freezers and refrigerators only when necessary. Refrigerators can keep food cold for four hours; freezers can maintain temperature for two days.

More information can be found on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.