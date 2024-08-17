Scheduled power outage for Montague residents on Sunday

MONTAGUE, Calif. – Several residents in Montague will experience a planned power outage this weekend.
According to the Montague Fire Department, the outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The department is offering up some tips on how residents can prepare:
- Take inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity and plan for alternative power sources.
- Have flashlights ready in different parts of your home.
- Ensure cell phones and power banks are fully charged.
- Think of other items your family may need like nonperishable food, water, blankets, or toys.
- Open freezers and refrigerators only when necessary. Refrigerators can keep food cold for four hours; freezers can maintain temperature for two days.
More information can be found on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.