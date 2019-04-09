School board candidate drops out of race after controversial post

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man says he’s shelving his plans to run for a position on the Medford School Board after a crude social media post went public this weekend.
In an Instagram post, in which he can be seen flipping off the camera, Kevin Husted wrote, “Today I wish I was a pirate so I could just rape and pillage [expletive] and no one would care.”
Monday, Husted’s campaign manager said he’s withdrawing from his run for the school board and released a statement in which he called the post “stupid” and apologized to anyone hurt by the comments.
After NBC5 News asked follow up questions, we were told Husted will also be resigning from the Oak Grove Parent-Teacher Organization and as chair of the school district’s budget committee.