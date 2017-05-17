School bond passes in Rogue River

Rogue River, Ore., — Measure 15-169 was for voters in Rogue River.
It asked for a bond for schools to cover energy and safety upgrades, asbestos removal and making buildings ADA compliant.
The district tried to pass a similar bond in November. it went down by 56 percent of the vote.
This time around, the measure passed with 55 percent of the vote.
Members of the school board and school district say they’re extremely excited the community got behind them, and passed the bond this time around.
They say after the bond failed in November, they took time to go back into the community and find out why it didn’t pass.
Now – they’re ready to get all the improvements started.
They plan to start all the projects in summer, 2018.
The first will be adding or upgrading air conditioning and heating units to all schools.
“To see that you know kind of vindicated in a way, and the community really got behind it, it’s really exciting and I think the group that stepped forward really got the word out, including students.” said Rob Hileman, Vice-Chair of the Rogue River School District.
The bond will give the school district more than 3 million dollars to use towards improvement over the next seven years.
The school district also applied for a grant from the state to match the amount of money received from this bond.
They find out today if it has been approved.