School bus catches fire on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Students on board a burning school bus escaped without any injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters said the Three Rivers School District bus caught fire on Highway 199 about five miles outside of Grants Pass with 13 students on board. They all escaped without injury along with the bus driver.
By 5:00 p.m., the response to the bus fire was still affecting traffic in the southbound lanes near the intersection with Redwood Vista Lane.
Firefighters said there was a secondary crash caused by backed-up traffic, but there were no injuries in that incident.
For updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com