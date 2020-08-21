School bus company hiring in Rogue Valley

Home
A school bus company is hiring at each of it’s locations in the Rogue Valley, even though school will start remotely this fall across the region.

First Student is an Ohio based school bus company.

It has offices in White City, Grants Pass, Medford and Talent, and operates busses for many local school districts.

Despite the Coronavirus it’s societal impact, it says it’s looking for bus drivers for each location.

However, the job postings don’t give any details about how virtual or remote schooling will effect the positions.

A message left at the headquarters in Ohio asking for more information on the listings was not returned.

