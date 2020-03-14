School closure doesn’t apply to child care facilities, ODE says

SALEM, Ore. – In the wake of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to order the closure of schools in the state due to COVID-19, the Oregon Department of Education said child care facilities are not required to close. The ODE said the school closures will likely increase the need for child care.
“Child care is a critical support for working families, their children, and businesses,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “We know that child care programs will experience similar operational issues to K-12 schools, and we should anticipate that closures will happen. As long as families are working, we will support child care businesses to stay open.”
ODE’s Early Learning Division said they’ll try to seek federal funds to help low-income families pay for child care during the school closures.
For more information about school closures or child care during the COVID-19 outbreak, parents can call 211.
The ELD’s COVID-19 webpage contains frequently asked questions for providers and parents to stay informed as the coronavirus outbreak evolves.