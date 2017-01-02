School Closure Information

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest notifications from area school districts that have or have not been impacted by winter weather. Please check back often as this page will be updated often.
If you know of any school closures that are not listed here, please e-mail us at [email protected] with the details. Please include which school and which district.
This page was last updated on 01/02/2017 at 10:05 p.m. All updates are for 01/03/2017
Normal Start:
- We have not been notified of any schools/school districts that have not been impacted.
Delayed Start:
- Josephine County offices are on a 2 hour delay; Public Works crews will begin working on roads at 6 a.m.
- Rogue Community College is on a 2 hour delay.
- Prospect Charter School is on a 2 hour delay.
Cancelled:
- Glendale School District
- Butte Falls School District
- Three Rivers School District
- Vineyard Christian School
- Grants Pass School District 7
- New Hope Christian School
- St. Anne School
- Rogue River School District
- Brighton Academy
- Coalition for Kids preschool/daycare
- Logos Public Charter School
- Medford School District
- St. Mary’s School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Central Point School District
- Small Steps Childcare and Preschool
- Jackson County EI/ECSE
- Kids Unlimited Charter School
- Grace Christian School
- Cascade Christian Middle School & High School
- Phoenix-Talent School District
- St. John Lutheran School