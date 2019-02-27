School closures, delays for Wednesday, February 27

The following is a list of school closures and delays for Wednesday, February 27, 2019. This list will be updated throughout the night into Wednesday morning.
School closures:
- Douglas County Schools
- Rogue River Schools
- Prospect Charter School
- Three Rivers School District
- Roseburg Public Schools
- Central Point School District
- Butte Falls Charter School
- Glendale School District
- St. Anne School (Grants Pass)
School delays:
- Grants Pass School District (2-hour delay with possibility of full closure)
- Grants Pass Adventist School (2-hour delay)
- Medford School District (2-hour delay with possibility of full closure)
- Sacred Heart Catholic School (2-hour delay)
- Logos Public Charter School (2-hour delay)