School closures, delays for Wednesday, February 27

The following is a list of school closures and delays for Wednesday, February 27, 2019. This list will be updated throughout the night into Wednesday morning.

School closures:

  • Douglas County Schools
  • Rogue River Schools
  • Prospect Charter School
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Roseburg Public Schools
  • Central Point School District
  • Butte Falls Charter School
  • Glendale School District
  • St. Anne School (Grants Pass)

School delays:

  • Grants Pass School District (2-hour delay with possibility of full closure)
  • Grants Pass Adventist School (2-hour delay)
  • Medford School District (2-hour delay with possibility of full closure)
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School (2-hour delay)
  • Logos Public Charter School (2-hour delay)

