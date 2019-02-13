School Delays & Cancellations for Wednesday February 13, 2019

(UPDATE 2/13, 7:32 am) This list will be updated as information becomes available.
School Cancellations
College of the Sisksiyous (Weed & Yreka campuses)
All Klamath County School District schools
Klamath Falls City School District
College of Cosmetology – Klamath Falls
Klamath Community College
Triad School
Oregon Institute of Technology
Hosanna Christian School
Mt. Shasta Union School District
Dunsmuir Elementary & High School
Weed Union Elementary & High School
Illinois Valley High School
Lorna Byrne Middle School
Evergreen Elementary School
Rogue River School District
Rogue Community College: Kerby campus only
School Delays
Yreka Union High School District (2 hour delay)
Glendale School District (2 hour delay)
Montague School District (2 hour delay)
Three Rivers School District (2 hour delay)
Vineyard Christian (2 hour delay)
New Hope Christian School (2 hour delay)
Prospect Charter School (2 hour delay)
REACH School – River’s Edge Academy Charter School (2 hour delay)
Butte Valley Unified School District (2 hour delay)
Snow Bus Routes
Central Point School district is calling for snow routes on the following roads:
Old Military Rd. Central Point
Kane Crk. Rd Central Point
Galls Creek Rd Gold Hill
Hodson Rd. Gold Hill
Sardine Creek Rd. Gold Hill
Phoenix-Talent Schools:
Anderson Creek, Yank Gulch and Griffin Creek
Ashland School District:
Ashland schools are open on a regular schedule, and bus routes will run per normal scheduled with the expeion of the following mountain routes:
Route 6 will not run up Dead Indian Memorial Road (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).
Route 8 will not run up Highway 66 beyond Neil Creek Road (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).
Route 9 will not run up Interstate 5 to Siskiyou Pass routes including Mt Ashland Ski road and Highway 99 (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).
Medford School District: Due to road conditions, the following buses will be using AM snow routes:
Ruch: 2, 3, 4
Jacksonville: 8
Griffin Creek: 11, 15
SMHS: 8, 15, 49, 50, 52