School Delays & Cancellations for Wednesday February 13, 2019

(UPDATE 2/13, 7:32 am) This list will be updated as information becomes available.

School Cancellations

College of the Sisksiyous (Weed & Yreka campuses)

All Klamath County School District schools

Klamath Falls City School District

College of Cosmetology – Klamath Falls

Klamath Community College

Triad School

Oregon Institute of Technology

Hosanna Christian School

Mt. Shasta Union School District

Dunsmuir Elementary & High School

Weed Union Elementary &  High School

Illinois Valley High School

Lorna Byrne Middle School

Evergreen Elementary School

Rogue River School District

Rogue Community College: Kerby campus only

School Delays

Yreka Union High School District (2 hour delay)

Glendale School District (2 hour delay)

Montague School District (2 hour delay)

Three Rivers School District (2 hour delay)

Vineyard Christian (2 hour delay)

New Hope Christian  School (2 hour delay)

Prospect Charter School (2 hour delay)

REACH School – River’s Edge Academy Charter School (2 hour delay)

Butte Valley Unified School District (2 hour delay)

Snow Bus Routes

Central Point School district is calling for snow routes on the following roads:
Old Military Rd.  Central Point
Kane Crk. Rd   Central Point
Galls Creek Rd  Gold Hill
Hodson Rd.  Gold Hill
Sardine Creek Rd. Gold Hill

Phoenix-Talent Schools:
Anderson Creek, Yank Gulch and  Griffin Creek

Ashland School District:
Ashland schools are open on a regular schedule, and bus routes will run per normal scheduled with the expeion of the following mountain routes:
Route 6 will not run up Dead Indian Memorial Road (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).
Route 8 will not run up Highway 66 beyond Neil Creek Road (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).
Route 9 will not run up Interstate 5 to Siskiyou Pass routes including Mt Ashland Ski road and Highway 99 (all in-town pickups will run per regular schedule).

Medford School District: Due to road conditions, the following buses will be using AM snow routes:
Ruch: 2, 3, 4
Jacksonville: 8
Griffin Creek: 11, 15
SMHS: 8, 15, 49, 50, 52

