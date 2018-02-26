School Delays/Closures for Monday, February 26th

UPDATED AS INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE
CLOSURES
N/A
2 HOUR DELAYS
Ashland School District
Butte Falls School District
Glendale School District
Grace Cascade Christian
Hosanna Christian School
Jackson County EI/ECSE School
Logos Public Charter School
Medford School District
Prospect Charter School
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Small Steps Preschool
St. Mary’s School (Middle School @ 10:20, High School @ 10:30)
Southern Oregon University- Ashland and Medford Campus (10 a.m. start)
1 HOUR DELAYS
Klamath County School District
Phoenix-Talent School District