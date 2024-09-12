School district eases concerns over potential TikTok threat to Crater High

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point School District is responding to concerns about a TikTok post that allegedly referenced Crater High School as a potential target for violence.

In a post to Facebook, the school district says Crater was one of several schools across the country that were named.

The post also indicates that through a collaborative investigation with local law enforcement, officials deem no credible threat was directed specifically at Crater.

It also says, “the individual responsible for these posts has been arrested in Nevada.”

The district also says local police patrols will be increased throughout the day Thursday to ease families’ minds and provide an extra sense of security.

