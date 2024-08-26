School District’s New Resource Center plans to be year round

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Talent-Phoenix School District’s new community resource center in Phoenix has been open since July and the district is inviting all families of students to make sure they have everything they need going into the new school year.

Tomorrow will be the last day the center will be open from 9am to 11am before school starts next week and the district wants families to know that they have them covered when it comes to school supplies.

Kelly Soter, Director of Equity and Community Care at Phoenix-Talent School District says, “Don’t let school supplies be a stress for you and your family. If we can help with school supplies tomorrow at our resource center we’ll be able to do that. If for some reason you cannot make it or there is a need down the road and you didn’t realize you needed school supplies, the district is committed to helping with school supplies so if that’s something that you need, don’t worry we got you.”

The district is hoping the resource center will open once a week throughout the year for families in need.

The center provides everything from clothing, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and school supplies.

The resource center is located at the school district’s facilities building at 873 North Rose St.

For more information on picking up school supplies or if you want to donate, go to the districts website.

