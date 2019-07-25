School lunch threat addressed by Pennsylvania school district

LUZERNE COUNTY, Penn. (NBC) – There are changes ahead for the school district in Pennsylvania that got national attention for a threatening letter sent to parents about outstanding lunch debt.
The Wyoming Valley West School Board sent letters to dozens of parents threatening to take action up to and including putting children in foster care.
The school board is now taking the following actions: after initially refusing, the board will accept a $22,000 donation from a Philadelphia businessman to cover the outstanding debt. The board has asked for the resignation of its attorney, Charles Coslett, for his legal advice regarding the threatening letter and Coslett says he will resign. The board has also sent apology letters to parents.