School without homework

DUBLIN, Ireland (NBC) – “No homework!” is one phrase students love to hear from their teachers. But how about “no homework, for good!” Well, there is one school in Ireland that has gotten rid of it.
Loreto elementary school is trying out a system where students are no longer overburdened with lots of homework in the evenings. But there’s a catch. The only thing students have to do when they get home is tune into the news.
Another school in the capital, which introduced a no-written homework policy for the majority of its students, has said the change is working out pretty well.
Loreto’s principal, Sister Maria Hyland, said her school is adopting the idea after a lot of discussions about the stress caused by homework. “From first class really up until fourth/fifth class and we just wanted to try it really because it was causing a lot of stress to children, and to parents and to teachers,” Sister Maria said.
She added that since the change, teachers now have more one-on-one time with their students and not to mention, the students are absolutely loving the change.
Fifth-grader Faye Mullen said, “It’s really fun because we still have to do our oral revision work to do at home, but having less homework gives you more time to do more creative stuff. Like, I like doing art, drawing and reading at home.”
Not all students are exempt from homework. Sixth graders will still have written homework to prepare them for middle school.