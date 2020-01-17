Home
Schools delay or close due to icy and snowy conditions

MEDFORD, Ore.– Schools across the counties are issuing closures or delays for Friday’s classes due to icy and snowy road conditions. Below is the following list.

CLOSED: 

  • Three Rivers School District
  • St. Anne Catholic School
  • Grants Pass Adventist School
  • Grace Cascade Christian Schools
  • *Medford School District (Due to Teacher-Grading Day)
    • North Medford High School Child Development Center will have a delayed start till 9:30 a.m.

2-HR DELAY:

  • Ashland School District
  • Grants Pass School District #7 (Check school website at 6:30 a.m. for an update)
  • Central Point School District
  • Eagle Point School District
  • Rogue River School District
  • Phoenix-Talent School District
  • St. Mary’s School
  • Logos Charter School
  • St. John Lutheran School (No morning prekindergarten)
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School
  • Small Steps Preschool

 

 

 

