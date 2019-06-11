ScienceWorks hosts “Dog Days” of summer

ASHLAND, Ore. – During the “dog days of summer,” ScienceWorks will host Dog Days at the museum where you can bring your furry friend with you to enjoy all the hands-on activities.
The special Dog Day events will be on the second Sunday of the summer months from 4 to 6 pm. Entry is $2 for pups with a full-price human companion. Members and their dogs will be admitted for free.
During the event, you can test your dog’s IQ and even make a “treat puzzle” for them to solve.
Dogs must be leashed, licensed, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and well-behaved.
You can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/642924836171626/