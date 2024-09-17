ScienceWorks receiving $50k from AllCare Health to support students

ASHLAND, Ore.- The ScienceWorks Hands-on Museum in Ashland receives funding from AllCare Health to support students.

AllCare announces a $50 thousand grant is going to the Jackson County museum.

The grant will help expand and maintain an after-school program along with scholarships for at-risk, low-income and rural students.

AllCare says it proudly supports the museum, adding AllCare is committed to education and empowerment through knowledge.

This grant is a part of AllCare Health’s pledge of $1.8 million this year to improve the health and well-being of Southern Oregon communities.

