ScienceWorks rings in the ‘Noon Year’

Ashland, Ore.– While many of us are preparing to celebrate the new year, some people just couldn’t wait that long.
ScienceWorks in Ashland held their fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve Party earlier today for those that may not be able to stay up until midnight. Families made party hats and noise makers and the event also featured an egg-drop contest as well as ScienceWork’s regular attractions.
The event culminated in a countdown and balloon drop at noon, much to the excitement of the kids.
“Overwhelming at first when the balloons dropped,” said Payshens Cichy, a local from Ashland who was there with her friends. “It was just like ‘Oh my gosh these balloons are coming and rain down on us.’ Then we realized we weren’t exactly standing under the balloons.”
Organizers said around 1,000 balloons were dropped, as kids popped and grabbed as many as they could.