SCOTUS abortion decision leaked

Update: Senator Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), today released the following statement on the leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“The Republican party has set the stage for a total erosion of Americans’ constitutional rights. They have made clear they won’t stop at gutting the right for a woman to make decisions about her own body. Republicans know that the majority of Americans don’t support eroding fundamental rights like privacy, so instead, they packed the Supreme Court with right-wing extremists willing to do their dirty work behind closed doors,” said Wyden. “This is a five alarm fire. If this is the final decision, the United States will be one of a handful of countries in the world moving backwards on women’s rights. The overturning of Roe would mark a devastating loss of constitutionally guaranteed bodily autonomy and privacy for more than half of America. Let me be clear: abortion is health care. Ending this protected and established right — a right generations of women have now known and that the overwhelming majority of Americans support — would harm the health, safety, and lives of millions of women and families. This is going to be the fight of our lives, and we must use every tool at our disposal to stop this attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – NBC continues to follow major breaking news Tuesday morning about a potential end of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Politico released what it says is a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court. The document suggests at least five justices side with Mississippi in its case challenging the abortion ruling. But, the potential decision does not make abortion illegal. Individual states can decide whether to restrict or ban abortions

NBC News has not confirmed the draft opinion.

Even though it’s possible the document could change in the coming months, it would amount to an unprecedented leak.

The leaked draft opinion released by Politico indicates the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The document reportedly authored by Justice Samuel Alito states: “The inescapable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions.”

President Biden released a statement this morning reaffirming his administration’s commitment to Roe v. Wade and stating: “If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

While it is not the final word from justices it is raising concerns. Kelley Robinson Planned Parenthood Action Fund, “As of today, it remains our constitutional right. We also have to be clear that it is hanging on by a literal thread. And with this leak decision, but this leaked draft means is the deepest fears are coming true.”

The Susan B. Anthony List, an advocacy group that supports ending abortion, released a statement, saying: “If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision”

Overturning the landmark decision would allow states to outright ban abortions

Both Democrats and Republicans criticized the leak

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “This is a dark and disturbing morning for America.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) stated, “This is very, very serious, this is an unprecedented breach of the courts confidentiality.”

A spokesperson says the court has no comment.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final ruling in late June or early July.