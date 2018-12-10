SCOTUS denies appeal regarding Planned Parenthood and Medicaid

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court turned away appeals from two states over whether they can deny Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.
A split court rejected appeals from Kansas and Louisiana, thereby blocking their efforts to withhold Medicaid money from the organization.
Lower courts ruled against the states.
Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch dissented from the decision not to hear the appeals.
At issue is “who” has the right to challenge Medicaid funding decisions: private individuals? Or, as the states argue, only the federal government?