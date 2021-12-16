SCOTUS justice sends Texas abortion law to lower court

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch issued another setback for abortion clinics in Texas.

On Thursday, he sent a case challenging the state’s abortion ban to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It is a conservative court that previously allowed the ban to stay on the books.

The Supreme Court also decided to keep the law in place last week.

Legal experts believe the circuit court will likely send the case to the Texas State Supreme Court. That process could take months and might not come before next summer. That’s when the Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion on a separate case out of Mississippi directly challenging Roe v. Wade.

It all means the Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy will remain in place for some time.