SCOTUS lets states legalize sports gambling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor sports gambling.
In a six to three vote, the judges reversed ruling on the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.
It prohibited most states from sponsoring or authorizing betting related to sports.
Only Nevada, Montana, Delaware, and Oregon were exempt. They were grandfathered in before the act was signed by President George H.W. Bush.
The Supreme Court determined the act violated constitutional principles of states’ rights.
Since the decision, stock prices have risen for gambling provider Caesars Entertainment.
Also, popular online betting site DraftKings is considering entering the sports betting arena.