SCOTUS releases decisions on 3 cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court has announced decisions on three cases.

First, a victory for animal rights activists. The justices upheld a California law that’s set to take effect on pork sales.

It bans the sale of pork produced in states where the sow was housed in crowded conditions.

The case raised questions regarding animal cruelty but it could also have far-reaching consequences on interstate commerce.

The Supreme Court also cleared the way for a transgender woman from Guatemala to appeal her deportation.

She argues she will face sexual discrimination and assault if she’s sent back to her home country.

The majority opinion will make it easier for non-U.S. citizens to challenge their removal orders in federal court.

In addition, the Supreme Court has sided with an ex-aide of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Joseph Percoco argued a federal anti-bribery statute should not have been used to convict him.

The court’s decision could likely lead to the reversal of Percoco’s conviction and it continues a recent trend of narrowing the government’s ability to prosecute defendants under certain public corruption statutes.

