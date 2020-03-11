SCOTUS rules on Trump immigration policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court said the Trump administration can continue enforcing the “wait in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers trying to cross the southern border.
The Supreme Court brief overturns a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals order that would have blocked the policy.
The “remain in Mexico” policy will now remain in force while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.
In the 13 months the policy has been in effect, about 60,000 asylum-seekers have been returned to Mexico while they await word on their deportation proceedings.