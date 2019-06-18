SCOTUS tells Oregon court to reconsider bakery ruling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court sent a same-sex discrimination case involving a bakery back to Oregon’s Court of Appeals.
The court will take another look at whether the bakery should have to pay a $135,000 fine in the case. This after the owners refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple out of religious concerns.
The decision has brought strong reaction from both sides. While some who back the state discrimination fine against the owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa said they were disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, others were also confident any review will uphold the fine.
Meanwhile, Melissa Klein and the attorneys representing the former bakery owners feel vindicated with the court’s decision. “Pleased to hear the news this morning,” Klein said. “I just, I’m kind of feeling like we’re you know getting another go at this and we’re just standing strong in it.”
Lambda Legal senior counsel Jenny Pizer said, “the process will continue for a bit longer which is, I think stressful on everyone involved and it’s not particularly helpful. But the ultimate result, we are very confident, is going to be the same.
The Kleins closed their bakery in 2016.
Oregon’s Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said in a statement she is “fundamentally committed to the fair enforcement of Oregon’s Equality Act and other anti-discrimination protections.”
It’s unclear how long it may take to schedule a hearing before Oregon’s Court of Appeals.