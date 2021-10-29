SCOTUS to hear greenhouse gas case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to limit greenhouse gases will be in front of the Supreme Court.
Friday, the nation’s high court said it will hear a case about one of the federal government’s plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The case involves a provision of the Clean Air Act that requires the EPA to identify the best system for emission reduction and work with states to develop pollution control plans.
The case is led by West Virginia and other energy-producing states and joined by coal companies.
They argue that Congress did not give the agency the power to impose carbon emissions standards that are impossible for coal burning or natural gas power plants.
If the Supreme Court rules against the EPA, it would likely complicate the Biden administration’s hopes to impose tougher emissions regulations.
The Supreme Court will likely hear the case by late June.