SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court says it will take up a major abortion rights case from Mississippi.
When the next term convenes this fall, the nine justices will decide whether Mississippi can revive its ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, with very few exceptions.
The court has been considering whether to take action on the case for eight months.
Mississippi’s appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down the ban on most abortions after 15 weeks is the first to reach the Supreme Court from a wave of state laws intended to challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
The announcement is a boost for opponents who are hopeful that the newly conservative court will be more receptive to abortion restrictions.