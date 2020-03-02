SCOTUS to hear Obamacare case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court Has agreed to hear a case that threatens Obamacare.
Supreme Court justices will hear an appeal by 20 mainly Democratic states of a lower-court ruling that declared part of the Affordable Care Act statute unconstitutional.
The appeal comes after a federal appeals court ruled last year that the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act was unlawful.
The Supreme Court is not likely to take up the case until after the 2020 election. A decision on the case is expected by June 2021.
The case will be the third major Supreme Court battle over the law popularly known as Obamacare since its passage in 2010. The court has twice upheld the heart of the law.