SCOTUS to hear Texas abortion law case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it will take up a challenge to the new Texas state law that bans almost all abortions, known as SB 8, on November 1st.
It’s an unusually quick addition to the docket for the high court. However, the court also denied an injunction that would have halted enforcement of the law until it’s ruled upon.
The law bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments concerning the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the state to determine if the United States has the right to sue Texas to prohibit Senate Bill 8 from being enforced.
The court will also be looking at the structure of the law which allows for private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman access abortion services.
The Supreme Court is already scheduled to hear a challenge in December to Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law the bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.