SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump-era ‘Return to Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court is set to weigh in on asylum-seekers who are waiting in Mexico while their claims are being considered in U.S. immigration courts.

The judges agreed Friday to hear the Biden administration’s appeal to lower court rulings that prevented the government from shutting down the Trump-era “Return to Mexico” policy.

President Biden suspended the policy on his first day in office, and Homeland Security ended it in 2021, but a federal judge ordered it to be reinstated after two states, Missouri and Texas, sued.

Those rulings have led to tens of thousands of migrants lingering in makeshift tent cities along the border.

The high court will hear the case in late April with a decision expected by late June.