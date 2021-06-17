SCOTUS tosses out Obamacare challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to Obamacare.
The justices ruled 7 to 2 Thursday that the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, remains valid, leaving the entire law intact.
The ruling rejects the claim made by a group of conservative states that Obamacare’s requirement to have health insurance or pay a penalty is unconstitutional.
That requirement still remains as a result of the ruling as do other provisions in the law, including protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program.