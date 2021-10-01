SCOTUS upholds vaccine mandate for N.Y. teachers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor denied a request to block New York City’s requirement that all public school teachers and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A group of New York City teachers petitioned the court while their lawsuit is pending in lower courts.
New York City public school employees were ordered to be vaccinated by September 30th or they could be placed on unpaid leave until September 2022.
Justice Sotomayor denied their emergency request without explanation or even referring the request to the full court.
Her decision mirrors one that Justice Amy Coney Barrett issued in a similar request from a group of Indiana University students who wanted a vaccination mandate blocked.
Justice Sotomayor handled the New York City case because she’s the justice assigned to deal with emergency cases that come from a region of the country that includes New York.