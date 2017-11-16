SCSO asking for public’s help to crack cold cases

Yreka, Calif. — A nearly 15-year-old missing persons case, being treated as a homicide investigation, is still ongoing in Siskiyou County. The sheriff said his office will not rest until they have answers.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey has more than a dozen cold case files at the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
“We have a philosophy here, we never forget victims and their families,” Sheriff Lopey said.
Currently, the SCSO is focusing on four cases in particular; 37-year-old Angela Fulmer went missing in 2002 near Siskiyou Lake, 27-year-old Karen Mero and 15-year-old Hannah Zacaglinni – both went missing in 1997 in McCloud, and Patricia Joseph. Her body was recovered from the Klamath River in 2005. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.
Her case is currently being investigated by the major crimes unit. To this day, no suspects have been identified, but the sheriff said their faces will not be forgotten, nor given up on.
“Just imagine the amount of catastrophic loss and despair you experience when your loved ones disappear,” he said.
And no matter how old a case is, Sheriff Lopey said his department never loses hope.
“Angie Fulmer – she had five daughters, at the time of her disappearance, she had all the potential in the world,” he said.
As do many who disappear, without a clue as to why.
“We owe it to the victims, to the families, and the friends,” he said.
Especially when people with information may still be in the community.
“We’re convinced that there are people out there, walking the streets, that know what happened to her,” he said.
Which is why the sheriff is sticking to his philosophy.
“We will not rest until we solve these cases, and we bring to justice any persons that may be responsible for their deaths or their disappearance,” he said.
The sheriff’s office said there are persons of interest in these cases, but it still needs the public’s help to complete the investigations. The sheriff is asking everyone, if you have any information about Angela Fulmer or any other missing persons, please call the SCSO’s 24-hour dispatch at 530-841-2900.