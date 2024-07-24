SCSO seizes 1333 lbs. of illegal marijuana during traffic stop

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 23, 2024

WEED, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office seizes 1333 pounds of illegal Marijuana during a routine traffic stop near Weed.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy stopped a van along I5 last week and 39 bags of Marijuana were discovered.

The driver and passenger of the van initially claimed they were legally transporting the Marijuana.

But without documentation or licenses, 22-year-old Joseph Genzoli and 32-year-old Matthew Fortezzo were arrested for the illegal possession and transportation of Marijuana for sale.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content