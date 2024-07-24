SCSO seizes 1333 lbs. of illegal marijuana during traffic stop

WEED, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office seizes 1333 pounds of illegal Marijuana during a routine traffic stop near Weed.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy stopped a van along I5 last week and 39 bags of Marijuana were discovered.

The driver and passenger of the van initially claimed they were legally transporting the Marijuana.

But without documentation or licenses, 22-year-old Joseph Genzoli and 32-year-old Matthew Fortezzo were arrested for the illegal possession and transportation of Marijuana for sale.

