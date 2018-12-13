Sea turtle rescued with the help of OSP troopers

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A pair of Oregon State Police troopers helped rescue an injured sea turtle in Coos County.
OSP said on the night of December 12, Trooper Mullins was dispatched to a report of an injured sea turtle on Horsfall Beach.
The turtle was lethargic due to the low temperatures outside and had a crack in its shell.
Trooper Mullins and Trooper Cooper moved the turtle to the local OSP office for the night so it could stay safe and warm.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium and OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center have been notified and are on their way to the OSP office.
OSP representatives said, “Thank you to the good Samaritans, who called in to get the turtle help.”
Experts have been worried about situations like this where sea turtles could come ashore to beaches in our area.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium says the animals should not be this far north during the winter months but could wash ashore from strong currents in the Pacific and then be stranded.
They say if you come across a turtle on the beach to call Oregon State Police immediately.