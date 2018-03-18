Search and Rescue locate missing snowboarder at Mt. Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– A 40-year-old man from Bend was reported missing last night at Mt. Ashland.
Eric Hostetler, who reports claim is an experienced snowboarder, came to the mountain with wife to snowboard. When she returned to the parking lot in the afternoon, Mr. Hostetler had yet to return as well.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with the assistance of Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol began looking for Hostetler after he was reported missing from the south side of the mountain, beyond the ski resort boundary around 6 p.m.
Teams were soon able to locate tracks he had made and followed them for more than two miles towards the Cottonwood Creek drainage.
Ski patrol members were then able to find Mr. Hostetler, who was uninjured, around 9 p.m.
SAR officials ask that those who wish to go skiing or snowboarding refrain from going outside the boundaries of the ski area. Especially at the end of the day when there is less light and colder temperatures, conditions can become much more perilous for anyone engaging in “out-of-bounds activity.”