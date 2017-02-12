Search and rescue open house

Merlin, Ore., — Josephine County Search and Rescue is celebrating fifty years of service, and to celebrate they hosted an open house for the public to see what they can do.
The open house featured all the gizmos and gadgets the volunteer agency has to offer.
Visitors could tour the facility, see inside all the trucks and trailers – as well as received free hot dogs!
“It’s amazing we’ve been around for 50 years and there’s still people in this county, and community who don’t really know what search and rescue does and what we have, and what abilities and what capabilities we have.” said Director, Corey Krauss.
The agency still has room in its training academy for anyone who wants to become part of the volunteer search and rescue team.
The academy starts on the sixteenth.