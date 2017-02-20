Search and Rescue saves family stranded near Prospect

Prospect, Ore.- Jackson County Search and Rescue teams saved a family stuck in the snow near Prospect over the weekend.
The family was driving on a forest service road when their vehicle got stuck. One of the family members hiked out to Highway 62, where they flagged down a driver and called 911.
“They were going out for a day of fishing on the Rogue River and didn’t anticipate there would still be that much snow,” said Jackson County Sergeant Shawn Richards. “They got stuck on the snow before they got to the river.”
Sheriff’s deputies said the incident is a reminder you should always let someone know where you plan on going before you leave for a trip.