Search and Rescue sees high volume of searches

Medford, Ore. — Jackson County Search and Rescue (SAR) crews said this season is already a busy one. The group is on pace to rescue more people this year than last. There are a few things you can do to keep yourself from becoming their next case.
With extreme heat hitting the region, a lot of people are likely to hit the road, go hiking, climbing, and even hit the river.
Jackson County SAR crews are getting ready for a busy weekend.
“Fully expecting that people are going to be looking to cool off – either going to the river or going to the higher elevations to cool off,” said Sergeant Shawn Richards, Jackson County SAR.
Sergeant Shawn Richards said the SAR team averages around 100 to 120 searches each year. This year, the department’s already responded to 83 cases, and it’s only June.
“I guess you could say there’s an uptick. Everybody had cabin fever from a long winter so people are just looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
While crews said you should definitely have fun, they want you to be prepared for anything that may come your way.
“Make sure you have the proper equipment,” he said.
Jackson County SAR recommends bringing a backpack with a few items to hold you over in case of an emergency. That includes a small first aid kit and enough water for 24 hours. If you use medication – take a 24 hour supply with you. Don’t forget energy bars, and a tool to help you start a fire.
There is, however, one tool Sergeant Richards said you shouldn’t depend on for safety – your cell phone.
“It’s really sketchy out in the high country or in a canyon where the rivers run – so you can’t rely on that,” he said.
Whether you’re up in the mountains, or down in the river. Sergeant Richards said you shouldn’t let nature fool you.
“You just have to be prepared, you know. From staying cool down in the valley to having layering system to where you get cold at top,” he said.