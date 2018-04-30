Search continues for deer with protruding arrows

SHADY COVE, Ore.– Oregon State Police and local wildlife workers are continuing a search for at least two deer hit by arrows.
The arrows didn’t kill the animals. Instead, they’re walking around the Shady Cove area injured and in need of help.
On Friday, photos and reports of several injured deer had many people doing a double-take on social media. Others shaking their heads in frustration.
“I shared it on the chapter Facebook page that I operate and of course we started getting some of the same comments of people being just repulsed by what they’re seeing there,” said Stan Alexander, a member of the Rogue Valley Oregon Hunters Association chapter.
Hunters aren’t the only ones repulsed by what happened. Wildlife workers are concerned, too.
“That is definitely disheartening for us, we don’t like that, I personally don’t like that at all,” said Dan Ethridge, a district wildlife biologist with the Central Point Fish and Wildlife. “We do want to make that effort to take care of these animals and find the people.
Ethridge says everything that has happened in this case has happened illegally, from shooting out of season to the type of weapon used – a target arrow versus a hunting arrow.
Hunters such as Alexander say hunting arrows are meant to kill the animal whereas a target arrow isn’t.
“They will sit there and fester after the fact and do things to the game that they should not, whatsoever,” he said.
It’s a case hunters are worried will reflect badly on those who follow the rules.
“Chasing a deer off your property, then get a dog I guess if you don’t want to see them around,” said Alexander. “But to shoot them, injure them, leave them to suffer, to get infected, to die a slow miserable death is just totally unacceptable and hunters don’t want to see that.”
Wildlife workers don’t think the injuries will kill the deer but if they’re not captured soon, the wounds could get infected.
That’s why they’re asking the community’s help in finding the deer.
“Basically, pattern these deer in a manner that we can count on them being around and we’ll make an effort to go and tranquilize those deer and remove those arrows,” said Ethridge.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact either the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or by calling Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-776-6111. The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at $2,000.