Search continues for man presumed drowned at Lost Creek Lake

LOST CREEK LAKE, Ore. – The search for a missing man who’s presumed to have drowned at Lost Creek Lake continued Friday.
It’s been five days since 29-year-old Juan Carlos and his brother Irving went missing at Lost Creek Lake last Sunday.
Irving was found Sunday evening and pronounced dead. Juan Carlos is presumably drowned.
The brothers were boating with family members when one fell off a tube and began to struggle. One brother went in to help, but they both ended up in danger.
With the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continuing to search, visitors at the lake are keeping an eye out.
Visiting paraglider Trevor MacMurray said he’s helping to keep an eye out for the missing man. “When we’re towing, we’re always looking in the water and we’ve see the sheriff boats. And the jet boat driver takes a run out every morning to the dam and looks around to see if he can find anything, but we haven’t seen anything yet. But every run we are trying to look for it.”
Neither brother was wearing a life jacket.
The sheriff’s office said earlier this week, the water temperature was 48° at the surface.
While some people still went swimming in the lake Friday, many told me they weren’t comfortable doing so, considering the search is ongoing.