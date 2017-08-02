Search continues for missing hikers in California

Joshua Tree, Calif. (KMIR/CNN Newsource) – The search continues for two hikers lost in California’s Joshua Tree National park.
Officials there say Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso–both in their twenties–were scheduled to check out Friday morning.
A ping of Orbeso’s cell phone was recorded on Thursday at 4 p.m. from a location inside the park.
Their vehicle was found in the northwest part of the park, near an entrance.
Joshua Tree National Park spokesperson George Land said, “Well the search is still going on. We do have resources that have backed off a little bit. We’re starting to scale down a little. They’ve been down in the park, we believe they’ve been in the park since Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m. And right now while we’re still active, we’ve got canine teams in the park, ground searchers and still doing some with aviation although the weather hasn’t really been cooperating with us lately. We’ll be going back up with helicopters hopefully this afternoon or this evening.”
Family members are on hand, hoping for a happy reunion.