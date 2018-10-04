Search continues for missing man in Northern California

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A search and rescue effort is underway for a Crescent City man.
He’s considered “at risk” because of a medical condition.
Multiple agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating 46-year-old Jason Cantrall; he’s an insulin-dependent diabetic.
“We’re very concerned cause time is of the essence and we want to find him as soon as we can,” said Lt. Jeremiah Larue. “Cantrall is a type 1 diabetic, so he is insulin dependent and he needs to have insulin with him…”
Police say Cantrall and his girlfriend went hunting in the Beaver Creek area on Sunday.
That’s in Klamath River, California, a remote, wilderness area 39 miles northwest of Yreka.
“Mr. Cantrall went to look for deer to push them down towards the girlfriend and at some point, he did not return…or she didn’t find him,” said Lt. Larue.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office located his truck along a forest road south of Wards Fork Gap on Tuesday.
All of his belongings were inside, including his insulin medication.
“He needs to have insulin with him and that is why we are very concerned for his health,” Lt. Larue said. “We are unsure of what he has with him…”
Cantrall is an experienced outdoorsman who police say has hunted in the area for over thirty years.
It’s another reason why friends and family are so concerned.
“He may not be strong enough to be reaching out for help, or starting a signal fire, or firing his weapon…,” said Heather Downard, close friend and neighbor of Cantrall.
Agencies will continue to search for Cantrall by air and ground. Friends and family are out looking as well…hoping for a happy ending.
“Hopefully he’s going to come home soon and laugh at all of us for sitting around in tears worrying,” she said.
Cantrall is 5’11 with red hair and blue eyes.
If you see him or have any information that may be helpful in finding him, call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
