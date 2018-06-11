Search continues for missing man near Applegate Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are continuing to look for a Brookings man who has reportedly gone missing after a crash near Applegate Lake.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen called police on the morning of June 9 to report a single-vehicle crash in the 9200 block of Carberry Creek Road.
At the scene, an unoccupied newer-model white Mazda SUV was found upside-down off the roadway.
JSCO said they determined the vehicle belonged to 69-year-old George Randolph Gower, who was believed to be traveling from Brookings to Medford on June 8. Gower never reached his destination and his family hasn’t heard from him.
Gower reportedly displayed symptoms of dementia, deputies said. Some medication was left behind in his vehicle and it’s not known why the SUV was in the Applegate area.
Just before noon on June 11, JSCO said new information in the search led them to believe Gower took Highway 238 from Grants Pass and turned onto Thompson Creek Road before he got lost.
According to JSCO, a resident on Thompson Creek Road said Gower stopped to ask for directions on June 8 at about 10:30 p.m. That road intersects with Carberry Creek Road, where Gower’s vehicle was found abandoned.
As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, search and rescue crews were still looking for Gower.
Anyone with information about the missing man’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-776-7206.