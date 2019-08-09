Search continues for missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police are continuing the search for a missing man.
The Phoenix Police Department said 66-year-old Gary Wayne Gausen hasn’t been seen since August 3.
According to officers, Gausen is new to the area and has recently “been finding company amongst the local transient community.”
Police are still actively searching for Gausen. On Thursday, a field was searched near the Phoenix interchange and an officer scanned the Bear Creek Greenway.
PPD said they’ll follow up on every lead they get.
Gausen doesn’t drive and has medical issues that require medication. He’s described at a white man, 5’6” weighing 155 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Guasen is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113.