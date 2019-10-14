Search continues for missing University of Portland student

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Search crews combed four northern Oregon parks looking for any trace of a missing college student.
More than a hundred volunteers fanned out over the weekend, searching for signs of 18-year-old Owen Klinger.
The University of Portland freshman vanished October 6, after telling his roommates he was heading to a lacrosse team meeting. But he never arrived.
The last known photo of Klinger shows him leaving his dorm for that meeting. He withdrew money from an ATM then his phone went dark.
Jennifer Lillie is searching for Klinger. She said, “It… it’s so heart wrenching, it’s so heart wrenching. But, it’s not difficult to do because I want to help and this is a way to help, but it is every parent’s nightmare.”
The search crews did not find anything that would lead them to Klinger.