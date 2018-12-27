Search continues for suspect who shot, killed CHP officer

NEWMAN, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – The search continues for a gunman suspected of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Shortly after the shooting, detectives released these images of the man they say killed Officer Ronil Singh.
The photos were taken at a convenience store in Newman just moments before gunfire erupted.
The suspect has not been identified, but police did find the pickup truck he was in when officer Singh pulled him over.
As police search for the man responsible for the shooting, community members are honoring the life of an officer, who they say loved his family and his job.
“He was a good officer, like, people really liked him,” Officer Singh’s friend, Jose Garcia said. “Sad… my mom couldn’t stop thinking about it, like… she couldn’t believe what happened.”
Singh was a native of Fiji who joined the force in 2011.
He leaves behind a wife and a 5-month-old son.