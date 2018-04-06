Search continues in N. California for missing kids

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KPIX/CNN) – The search continues for Hannah, Devonte and Sierra Hart
They’re the three children still missing after their family’s SUV plunged off a cliff in northern California.
The bodies of their mothers and three siblings were all found in the wreckage of their SUV.
Police think one of the women deliberately drove them off a cliff.
71 searchers from eight agencies fanned out along 6 miles of the Mendocino Coastline looking for any sign of the three children still missing after last week’s fatal car plunge.
The idea was to use Friday’s low tides to give rope teams access to rocky areas that were previously unsafe because of high surf.
In the meantime, the California Highway Patrol is conducting something of a parallel investigation in the hopes that those three missing children were not in the car.
Those investigators are retracing the Harts’ last steps and that has produced this photograph of Jennifer Hart buying some groceries at the Safeway in Fort Bragg the day before the family’s car was discovered at the bottom of the cliff.
But as for where the family went and what they were doing between that grocery stop and the crash, investigators simply do not know.